DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.84

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 1829995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after buying an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

