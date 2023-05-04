Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.97. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 198,069 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42. The company has a market cap of C$420.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

About Diversified Royalty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

