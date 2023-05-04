Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 5.6% in April

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Trading Down 2.8 %

DCBO opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.35 and a beta of 1.62. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

