Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $80.00. Dorman Products shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 17,421 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.