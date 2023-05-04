DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $28.00. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 1,020,379 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,750,665 shares of company stock worth $762,115,964. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DoubleVerify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.