Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87 to $1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.