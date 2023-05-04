DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after buying an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,652,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,003,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

