DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DTM opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

