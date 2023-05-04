Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 41,393 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

LSXMA stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

