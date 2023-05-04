Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 638.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $29.57 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

