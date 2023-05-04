Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 22,028 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

