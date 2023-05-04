Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 8,520 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

