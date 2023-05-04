Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Steven Madden worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.6 %

SHOO stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

