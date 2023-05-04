Duality Advisers LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,547 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.