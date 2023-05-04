Duality Advisers LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,549,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,238,000 after acquiring an additional 185,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 701,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,136,000 after purchasing an additional 182,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $368.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

