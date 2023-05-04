Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,941 shares of company stock worth $53,950,805. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

