Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 15,138 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.