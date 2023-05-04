Duality Advisers LP Sells 38,856 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

