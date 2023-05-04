Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,678 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $642.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

