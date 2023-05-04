Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 2.6 %

Woodward stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.