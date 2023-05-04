Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DUK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. 3,067,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

