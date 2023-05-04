Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 776,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,889. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.