Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

