Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.48

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1486857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

