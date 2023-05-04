Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,061. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

DNB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.