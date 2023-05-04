DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:DD opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Several research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
