DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

