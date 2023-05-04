DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.82

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.82 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.33), with a volume of 344,882 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £158.78 million, a P/E ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.78.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

DX (Group) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.