e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00.

4/20/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $91.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00.

4/4/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.58. 535,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $97.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,996 shares of company stock worth $16,363,044 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

