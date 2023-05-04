E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.31

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 50640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

E.On Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

