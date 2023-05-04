EAC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72.05 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. EAC has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00303975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01053389 USD and is down -64.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $72.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

