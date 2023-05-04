Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSI opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.34%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.