Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE RELX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 62.00%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

