Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 6.4 %

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

