Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

