Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 10,022 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

