Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $447.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

