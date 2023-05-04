Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

