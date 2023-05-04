East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 9.1%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.96. 1,958,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,475,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,069. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $686,450. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.