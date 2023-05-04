Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 1,693,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,620. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

