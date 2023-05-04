Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

