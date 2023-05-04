Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.04-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Eaton also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.17.

Eaton Trading Down 2.3 %

ETN stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.44. 2,092,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

