eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in eBay by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 529,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.