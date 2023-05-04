eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in eBay by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 529,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
eBay Trading Up 0.3 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
