Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

