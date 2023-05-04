Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.
Ecolab Stock Performance
NYSE:ECL opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76.
Insider Transactions at Ecolab
In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
