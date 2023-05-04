Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.20.
Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %
Ecolab stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
