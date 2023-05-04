Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Kevin Koch Sells 3,203 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

