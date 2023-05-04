Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CEO Kevin Koch Sells 3,203 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
EWTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.