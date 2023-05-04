Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $15,548.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $15,548.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $62,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

EWTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 239,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.