Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $15,548.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $15,548.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $62,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
EWTX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 239,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.33.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
