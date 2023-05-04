Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.85 EPS.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 879,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after purchasing an additional 464,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

