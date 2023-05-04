Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 255,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.