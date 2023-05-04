Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $254,876.94

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004461 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and $254,876.94 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

