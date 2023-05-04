Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.07

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 494775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

